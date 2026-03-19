Uzbekistan sees 1.4-fold surge in foreign-invested companies

14,405 of the total are registered as wholly foreign-owned enterprises, while 4,365 operate as joint ventures.

Statistical analysis confirms qualitative changes in the investment environment over the past five years. The number of foreign-capital enterprises has increased 1.4-fold, while the share of foreign-invested enterprises in the overall structure has risen from 55.2% to 76.7% – demonstrating growing confidence among international businesses in Uzbekistan’s market. China (5,257 enterprises), Russia (3,214), and Türkiye (2,173) remain the leading countries by number of enterprises.

These figures point to Uzbekistan’s transformation into a regional economic hub. The inflow of foreign capital contributes to job creation and enhances the national economy's competitiveness by introducing modern technologies and management practices.

As reported earlier, Uzbekistan keeps the base rate unchanged at 14%.