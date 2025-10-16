Subsidies boost Kazakh grain exports, earning 150B tenge

"Grain exports reach 45 countries worldwide. Demand for domestic grain remains stable," he underlined.

Record revenue and policy extension

The Ministry of Agriculture is considering several priority areas for expanding exports, focusing on markets in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Arab world. Initial results are promising, with 180,000 tons of grain already shipped to Morocco, the UAE, and Vietnam.

Yermek Kenzhekhanuly announced that "record export volumes were achieved thanks to subsidized transportation costs," noting that 31 billion tenge was allocated this year to support the transportation of over 1 million tons of grain.

"Of the 31 billion tenge allocated, 21.8 billion tenge has been utilized to date. This funding generated approximately 150 billion tenge in total revenue from exported products, prompting the extension of relevant regulations until September 1, 2026, due to this year's high yield," he said.

Funding challenges and future plans

At the same time, the Deputy Minister pointed out that certain challenges persist.

“We have accepted subsidy applications under the allocated funding limits. The Food Contract Corporation is managing the process. However, we are currently awaiting 9.2 billion tenge in anticipated funding. As of today, we are reviewing farmers' applications for the subsidization of export expenses. We plan to continue this work next year, which will require 30 billion tenge,” said Yermek Kenzhekhanuly.

