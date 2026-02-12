Study reveals gene networks behind sex differences in lung health

Among the key findings are that sex modulates gene networks controlling bronchial responsiveness under normal conditions, male lungs are intrinsically more reactive to inhaled triggers than female lungs. Another highlight is that differences arise from distinct gene network activity, not just a single gene or hormone.

Early-life environmental exposures can alter these networks in sex-specific ways, influencing vulnerability to diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Lead author Razia Zakarya emphasized that biological sex fundamentally shapes lung function even in healthy states, meaning men and women use different genetic “toolboxes” when exposed to environmental factors.

The study, published in the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) journal, highlights the need for sex-inclusive biomedical and environmental health research from the earliest stages of discovery.

