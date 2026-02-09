South Korean startup unveils AI that predicts heart attacks

Digital health startup HolmesAI Co. has launched CLholmes, an AI-powered diagnostic platform capable of detecting 21 types of cardiac arrhythmia and predicting the risk of cardiac arrest within 24 hours.

Developed in collaboration with professors Lee Hyung-cheol and Lee Hyun-hoon of Seoul National University Hospital, the system analyzes ECG data and integrates with wearable devices such as smartwatches. This enables continuous monitoring, early detection of warning signals, and real-time alerts to patients, physicians, and emergency centers.

The platform earned an Innovation Award at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Building on this success, HolmesAI recently opened a New York office to expand globally.

The company says its goal is to advance a prevention-focused health care ecosystem that extends beyond hospital walls.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a spider venom-based drug had entered trials for heart attacks and strokes.