Study finds sharp rise in child measles cases amid vaccine decline

A study published in Nature Medicine and cited by Australia's University of Queensland (UQ) found that disruptions to routine immunization programs and strained healthcare systems have undermined progress in measles prevention. The research analyzed measles cases, deaths, and vaccination coverage among children under five across 204 countries and territories between 1990 and 2023.

The study estimates that measles cases among children under five reached 15.6 million worldwide in 2023, representing a 40 percent increase compared with 2019 levels.

Researchers said the resurgence follows pandemic-related setbacks to vaccination campaigns, healthcare services, and funding. While global measles cases fell by nearly 80 percent between 1990 and 2019, much of that progress has been reversed in recent years.

In 2023, an estimated 23.7 million infants, or one in five worldwide, missed their first dose of the measles vaccine. Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for half of all missed doses, while South Asia represented 20 percent.

Researchers said the findings could help health authorities identify under-vaccinated populations and strengthen immunization efforts to prevent future outbreaks.

As written before, Turkistan region reported 47 confirmed measles cases in H1 2026.