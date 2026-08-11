Games of the Future 2026 draw over 200 million viewers worldwide

Meiramgazy Sapargaliyev, an official spokesperson of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said on the Bugin LIVE program on Jibek Joly TV.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / Jibek Joly TV

According to Sapargaliyev, the tournament brought together some of the world’s strongest teams, generating significant international interest.

“The event put Kazakhstan in the global spotlight. All the games were broadcast live and translated into 16 languages. In this regard, we were able to showcase both our national values and modern technological development to the world on an equal footing,” Sapargaliyev said.

He also shared preliminary figures on the tournament’s viewership.

“I cannot give the exact figures at the moment. Full statistical data will be available later. Even so, we can say that more than 200 million people viewed the tournament. Based on the flow of visitors during the first days, we had projected more than 400,000 [visitors],” Sapargaliyev concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Team KZ triumphed in the finals of the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana, winning gold in the Phygital Shooter discipline.