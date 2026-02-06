Students, startups, and researchers to compete in AI battle in Kazakh capital

The final stage will be held at the alem.ai International Center for Artificial Intelligence in the Kazakh capital.

Applications are open until February 22, 2026.

The alem.ai battle brings together school students, university students, startups, and researchers, from every corner of Kazakhstan, creating conditions for AI projects to grow from prototypes to mature technological solutions.

They are set to compete in four categories: AI Young Talents for school students (12–18 years) with MVP-level AI projects, AI Driving Power for college and university students with MVP-level AI projects, AI Future Builders for teams with AI products and prototypes/MVPs showing traction, including paid pilots or sales and AI Innovators for teams with research-based projects featuring AI components.

This year the prize fund stands at 25 million tenge.

Twenty teams will advance to the finals. An expert jury will select four winners, one in each category.

Deputy Prime Minister-AI and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized that Kazakhstan has reached a “critical mass of AI talents,” noting the transition from school-level ideas to working prototypes, and from student initiatives to industry-wide digital transformation. He described alem.ai battle as a logical continuation of efforts to build a full pathway for AI talent development — from early steps to strong startups and future leaders.

The competition follows the success of AI SANA: Generative Nation, held during the Digital Bridge forum in 2025, which showcased the maturity of domestic AI projects.

This initiative also aligns with Kazakhstan’s new Law on Artificial Intelligence, which enshrines principles of fairness, transparency, accountability, data protection, and system reliability in AI use.

Noteworthy, Kazakh IT platform gains strong foothold in Pakistan.