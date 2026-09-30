Student Sports Forum brings Central Asian nations together

As part of the forum, Uzbekistan and the International University Sports Federation (FISU) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation aimed at advancing university sports, facilitating the exchange of international experience, and expanding collaboration in the field.

Photo credit: UzA

On the opening day, Uzbekistan's Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Kongratbay Sharipov, met with senior officials from FISU and the Asian University Sports Federation (AUSF). The discussions focused on promoting student participation in sports, enhancing cooperation in university athletics, and ensuring the successful organization of the forum.

The International Central Asian Student Sports Forum will run through October 2.

As reported earlier, the event, as part of the visit of President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Leonz Eder to Uzbekistan, aims to promote Uzbekistan’s experience in advancing university sports internationally, discuss current issues in this area, and strengthen cooperation among the Central Asian countries.