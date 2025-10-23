Strong winds leave over 10,000 homes without power in New Zealand

According to Powerco, the peak of the outage occurred on Tuesday morning, when more than 10,200 customers were left without power. By mid-Wednesday, electricity supply had been restored for most households, though about 1,700 homes remained disconnected.

Local councils in South Wairarapa, Carterton and Masterton reported fallen trees, damaged roofs, and blocked roads. The Masterton–Castlepoint road linking the town with the coast was temporarily closed due to debris. Several businesses and shops suspended operations, while in Greytown, strong winds brought down large tree branches and overturned waste bins.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it had received dozens of calls related to storm damage. The Greytown Volunteer Fire Brigade also reported a late-night bushfire sparked by arcing power lines.

Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid travel until conditions stabilize.

