Storm alert issued for 14 regions of Kazakhstan

High wind is expected to roll through Atyrau region today.

The fire threat remains high in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions.

Fog is predicted to blanket Abai, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Zhetysu regions.

West Kazakhstan is to brace for heavy rains, fog, high wind and fog.

Kostanay is also to wake up to foggy streets.

Earlier it was reported a weather forecast for the coming days.