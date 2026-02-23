Strong earthquakes jolt Borneo and Thailand minutes apart

According to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, the first, a massive 7.1-magnitude earthquake, hit the Borneo region at 16:57 GMT. The epicenter was located at 6.89 degrees north latitude and 116.25 degrees east longitude. Despite its high magnitude, the quake was recorded at a significant depth of 632.7 kilometers.

Just ten minutes later, at 17:07 GMT, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 jolted Thailand. This seismic event was much shallower, with a depth of only 10 kilometers. Its epicenter was determined to be at 17.03 degrees north latitude and 101.98 degrees east longitude.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from either region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a man was rescued from beneath an avalanche in the mountains of Almaty, Kazakhstan.