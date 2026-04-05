Striped hyena added to Convention on Migratory Species

Specifically, approximately 40 species and populations of animals, including rare and endangered ones, were added and updated in Appendices I and II of the Convention.

At the initiative of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Tajikistan, the striped hyena has been added to the Convention’s lists. This step is intended to ensure international protection for this species.

The striped hyena is a rare and vulnerable animal facing a high risk of extinction. Its population decline is linked to habitat destruction, direct human persecution, and a decrease in its food sources.

Furthermore, following Uzbekistan’s proposal, the striped hyena has also been included in the Central Asian Mammals Initiative (CAMI). This inclusion establishes a foundation for coordinated international action to protect the species and implement environmental programs across the region.

Earlier, it was reported that a wild roe deer had been spotted roaming freely in Astana.