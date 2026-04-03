Wild roe deer spotted roaming freely in Astana

The video went viral on social media on Thursday. The author said the wild animal was seen near Lake Taldykol.

According to the ministry's press service, the Akmola Regional Forestry and Wildlife Territorial Inspection Department has examined the footage.

"The footage of the running roe deer was made on Uly Dala Avenue toward Aitmatov Street in Astana, near the Small Barlykol hunting grounds," the ministry wrote.

The Wildlife and Hunting Department’s chief expert conducted an on-site inspection. While the animal was no longer there, inspectors confirmed finding tracks at the scene.

According to official data, 11 roe deer currently inhabit the nearby hunting grounds.

"Since these animals roam freely in their natural habitat, their appearance in adjacent areas, including the outskirts of settlements, is a natural occurrence and cannot be ruled out," the ministry noted.

Earlier, Katon-Karagay National Park released new winter camera trap footage.