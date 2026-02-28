Stricter flight safety: Japan eyes two-power-bank limit for passengers

Under a draft proposal by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, travelers would be allowed to bring up to two power banks of 160 watt-hours or less, including spare batteries for cameras and other devices, with no cap on spare batteries of 100 watt-hours or less.

The rules would also prohibit passengers from using power banks during flights or charging them via onboard outlets.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations agency, is expected to adopt similar regulations as early as next month. Japan’s ministry plans to revise domestic rules in mid-April, with public comments accepted until March 30.

The move comes after a January 2025 fire aboard an Air Busan Co. aircraft, which investigators believe was caused by a defective power bank.

Earlier, it was reported that all South Korean passenger airlines have completely banned the in-flight use of power banks amid growing safety concerns following a series of battery-related fire incidents.