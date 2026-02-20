No more charging mid-flight: South Korea’s airlines ban power banks after fire scares

On Thursday, T'way Air Co. announced it will prohibit passengers from charging smartphones and other electronic devices with portable power banks during flights beginning Monday.

With the decision, T'way Air became the last of the country's 11 passenger airlines to adopt the measure, according to the sources.

Low-cost carrier Eastar Jet Co. was the first South Korean airline to ban in-flight use of power banks in October. Jeju Air Co., the country's biggest budget carrier, implemented the policy in late January.

Flag carrier Korean Air Co. and its four affiliates -- Asiana Airlines Inc., Jin Air Co., Air Busan Co. and Air Seoul Inc. -- also introduced the ban in late January.

Airlines said passengers may still carry power banks in the cabin, but the terminals must be covered with insulating tape or the devices, placed in a separate pouch, must be kept within reach at all times and not stored in overhead compartments.

Concerns over the use of portable battery packs on aircraft intensified after a major fire involving an Air Busan plane at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in January 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan will ban power banks on flights starting April.