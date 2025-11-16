During the Blitz, the mesh stretchers were used to evacuate the wounded to bomb shelters. According to historical records, more than 600,000 units were produced in the United Kingdom at the beginning of the war. The structures were valued for their durability, ease of disinfection and special edge cutouts that enabled rescuers to move patients more quickly.

After the war, London’s municipal services faced a severe shortage of metal needed for the restoration of destroyed fences. To address the deficit, remaining stretchers were repurposed as fence sections in residential neighborhoods.

Today, these constructions are considered a historical landmark and an example of post-war resource efficiency.

