Princess Diana’s time capsule unveiled at London hospital

The capsule, placed in the foundation of the Variety Club Building, contained items selected by children in a nationwide competition to symbolize the 1990s. Despite damage from moisture, the contents included a pocket television, a solar-powered calculator, British coins, tree seeds, a snowflake hologram, recycled paper, a European passport and a Kylie Minogue CD.

Photo credit: Great Ormond Street Hospital

Princess Diana, who became GOSH president in 1989, took part in the ceremony marking the foundation stone in March 1991 and later opened the building in 1994. The event mirrored a tradition from 1872, when Princess Alexandra sealed a capsule at the hospital, though that one has never been recovered.

Jason Dawson, Executive Director for the Children’s Cancer Centre, said opening the capsule was “moving, almost like connecting with memories of things that have been planted by a generation gone by”.

Photo credit: Great Ormond Street Hospital

The new Children’s Cancer Centre will serve as a national hub for childhood cancer treatment and research, offering modern facilities designed around the needs of children and families.

