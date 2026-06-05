Strengthening unity of state and society is one of Kazakhstan’s key priorities -Tokayev

“Strengthening the unity of the state and society is one of Kazakhstan’s priority tasks. To ensure the country’s sustainable development, there must be mutual trust and harmony between the people and the government. This is an unshakable principle. But it is clear that such harmony does not arise on its own. Public harmony is the result of multifaceted and consistent work. Therefore, as a President, I am paying special attention to this extremely important issue,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State also recalled that the country is implementing the “Listening State” concept.

“Open dialogue, consideration of citizens’ needs, and timely responses to their requests are the foundation for fundamental changes in the country. Government representatives at all levels, including ministers, akims, and deputies, must actively participate in this important work. This is the constitutional duty of civil servants,” the President emphasized.

Earlier, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Aslambek Mergaliyev said that public confidence in the country's judicial system had risen to 63.2%.