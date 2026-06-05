Public trust in Kazakhstan’s judiciary reaches 63.2% — Supreme Court

Citing data from the Bureau of National Statistics, Mergaliyev said the share of citizens expressing full trust in the judiciary had risen to 63.2%, compared with 55% in 2023.

He noted that administrative justice has played an important role in changing the legal culture of public administration, requiring officials to prove that their decisions are lawful, justified and fair rather than relying solely on formal authority.

According to Mergaliyev, courts have moved away from the practice of automatically treating the position of a government agency as synonymous with the state interest. Instead, judicial practice is now based on the principle that the state’s true interest lies in ensuring legality, justice and equality before the courts.

The Supreme Court chairman also noted that over the years administrative justice has become a driver of broader institutional reforms aimed at improving access to justice and ensuring greater fairness in the judicial system.

Earlier, it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed the constitutional laws to implement the provisions of the Constitution adopted on March 15, 2026.