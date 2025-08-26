Street in Osh set to be renamed after Abai Qunanbaiuly

The local authority said Tuesday mayor of Osh city Zhenishbek Toktorbayev together with Kazakh Consul General in Osh Mukhtar Karibayev and Uzbek Consul General Zafarbek Akhedov inspected Volgogradskaya/Timiryazeva street, which is set to be renamed after Kazakh poet Abai Qunanbaiuly.

It is said that repair work is nearing completion on the street stretching 3 kilometers and 800 meters. A monument to Abai and a small square are expected to be set up on the street in the course of a month.

Earlier, it was reported the Consulate General of Kazakhstan was inaugurated in Osh to cement bilateral partnership.