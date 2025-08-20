Consulate General of Kazakhstan inaugurated in Osh to cement bilateral partnership

The event was timed to coincide with the celebrations of the Constitution Day of Kazakhstan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Osh region Elchibek Dzhantayev, Mayor of the city Zhenishbek Toktorbayev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Asein Isayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Ermukhamed Konuspayev and others.

Photo credit: Kabar

In his remarks at the event, Elchibek Dzhantayev expressed joy over the opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Osh, noting that this step will make a great contribution to strengthening friendly and partnership relations between the two countries.

The new consulate will work on the development of economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as provide comprehensive assistance to citizens of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, it was announced that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is set to undertake an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.