BTS takes three MTV VMA awards, BLACKPINK’s Lisa wins Best Pop

BTS took home Song of the Year and Best K-pop for "Swim," the lead track from its fifth studio album "Arirang," as well as Best Group at the ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time).

The South Korean band claimed Song of the Year over a strong field of nominees that included "Golden" from the original soundtrack of Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's "Bring Your Love," and Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas."

BTS won every category in which it was nominated but did not attend the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts.

In a statement released through its agency after the ceremony, the group said the win was especially meaningful because "Arirang" represented "a new beginning" for it.

"We believe we were able to receive the major honor of Song of the Year for 'Swim' thanks to everyone who has loved our music," the group said. "The seven of us will continue to bring you great music and performances."

BTS also thanked its fandom, known as ARMY, for its unwavering love and support.

This marks the group's first Song of the Year win, considered the show's top honor. Last year, BLACKPINK's Rose became the first K-pop artist to win the award for "APT," her collaboration single with global pop star Bruno Mars.

With its Best Group victory, BTS extended its own record for the most wins in the category with five overall, following four consecutive victories from 2019 to 2022.

It also marked the group's fourth Best K-pop win after three consecutive victories from 2019 to 2021.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Lisa took home the Best Pop award for "Dream," beating global stars, including Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. The song features Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi.

BTS won Best Pop in 2020, but Lisa is the first Asian and K-pop solo artist to receive the honor.

"First of all, thank you, MTV, for this amazing award," she said, fighting back tears as she held the trophy onstage. "All those late-night dreams brought me here today. To my Lilies, I wouldn't be here without you guys. Thank you so much for your love and support," she added, using the name of her fandom.

The victory marked the fourth VMA trophy for Lisa, who previously won three Best K-pop awards as a solo artist in 2022, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

During the ceremony, Lisa also showcased a powerful performance of her new song "SaWaDiKa."

BLACKPINK's Jennie, boy group Cortis and girl group Katseye were also among the K-pop acts nominated at this year's VMAs but came home empty-handed.

This year's Video of the Year and Artist of the Year awards went to Taylor Swift for "The Fate of Ophelia" and Madonna, respectively.

Madonna was the night's biggest winner, taking home seven awards in total, including Best Dance, Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography and Best Album.

Earlier, it was reported that two shows from BTS' upcoming South American tour would be live-streamed to movie theaters in more than 80 countries.