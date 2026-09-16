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    Stray Kids’ Felix marks birthday with $222,000 donation for children and Nepal relief

    05:25, 16 September 2026

    Felix of K-pop boy band Stray Kids has donated 300 million won (US$221,648) on his birthday Tuesday to help pediatric patients and support Nepal flood relief efforts, his agency said, Yonhap reports. 

    Stray Kids’ Felix marks birthday with $222,000 donation for children, Nepal relief
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The singer-rapper donated 100 million won each to Samsung Medical Center to help young cancer patients and to Seoul National University Hospital to support child patients from low-income families, according to JYP Entertainment.

    He also donated 50 million won each to nonprofit organization Books International and the Korean Committee for UNICEF for their picture book campaign and Nepal flood relief operations, it added.

    Felix was quoted as saying he hopes the donation will help the children and that their days will be filled with hope rather than worries.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nepal’s flood death toll had reached 1,395, with 5,130 people still missing. 

    Nepal Flooding Incidents Children K-Pop Celebrities South Korea World News Asia
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    Meruyert Pernekulova
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