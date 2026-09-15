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    Nepal floods: 5,130 still missing as death toll reaches 1,395

    07:12, 15 September 2026

    Nepal’s flood death toll has reached 1,395, with 5,130 people still missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority’s latest update, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Nepal floods: 5,130 still missing as death toll reaches 1,395
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The data, as of 7 p.m. September 14, shows that 587 foreign nationals are among those missing. Authorities have so far rescued 13,737 people, while 2,418 displaced people are staying at 33 holding centers.

    The authority said the figures remain subject to verification and cross-checking.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the UAE search and rescue team located 10 missing people in Nepal. 

    World News Nepal Flooding Incidents Natural disasters Landslide
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