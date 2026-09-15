Nepal floods: 5,130 still missing as death toll reaches 1,395
07:12, 15 September 2026
Nepal’s flood death toll has reached 1,395, with 5,130 people still missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority’s latest update, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The data, as of 7 p.m. September 14, shows that 587 foreign nationals are among those missing. Authorities have so far rescued 13,737 people, while 2,418 displaced people are staying at 33 holding centers.
The authority said the figures remain subject to verification and cross-checking.
Earlier, Qazinform reported the UAE search and rescue team located 10 missing people in Nepal.