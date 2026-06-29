Strawberry Moon to light up skies over Kazakhstan

According to astronomical data, the full moon will reach its peak in Astana at 4:56 a.m. on June 30. Globally, the exact moment of the full moon will occur late on June 29 in Coordinated Universal Time.

For Kazakhstan, the best time to observe the phenomenon will be after sunset on June 29 and during the night into June 30, provided the sky is clear. The Moon will rise in the east and may appear especially bright and low above the horizon.

Despite its name, the Strawberry Moon is not expected to turn pink or red. The name is traditionally linked to the June harvest season of wild strawberries in parts of North America.

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com/dabjola

At moonrise, however, the Moon can appear yellow, orange or golden. This happens because moonlight passes through a thicker layer of Earth’s atmosphere when the Moon is close to the horizon. As a result, shorter blue wavelengths are scattered, while warmer tones become more visible.

The Moon may also look larger than usual when it is near the horizon. Astronomers call this the Moon illusion. The Moon does not physically increase in size, but the human brain compares it with nearby objects, such as buildings, trees or hills, making it appear bigger.

No telescope is needed to watch the Strawberry Moon. Skywatchers are advised to choose an open area away from bright city lights and look toward the eastern horizon shortly after sunset.

The first 30 minutes after moonrise are usually considered the most photogenic, as the Moon remains low and often has a warmer color.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a rare total solar eclipse will be visible across parts of Europe and the North Atlantic on August 12, 2026, marking the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 2006.