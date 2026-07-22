Strategic ties: Kazakh envoy presents credentials to S. Korean President Lee

At the solemn ceremony, Ambassador Issenali conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to President Lee Jae Myung on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo source: gov.kz

The sides noted the high level of the Kazakhstan-Korea enhanced strategic partnership, founded on friendship and mutual support. They reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, and developing cultural and people-to-people ties.

Photo source: gov.kz

President Lee Jae Myung congratulated the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the official commencement of his diplomatic mission, wished him every success, and expressed his readiness to support the further strengthening of friendly relations and the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries.

Photo source: gov.kz

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed decrees appointing new ambassadors to three countries.