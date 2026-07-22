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    Strategic ties: Kazakh envoy presents credentials to S. Korean President Lee

    21:38, 22 July 2026

    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Asset Issenali, presented his credentials to President Lee Jae Myung

    , Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh MFA press service

    .

    Strategic ties: Kazakh envoy presents credentials to S. Korean President Lee
    Photo source: gov.kz

    At the solemn ceremony, Ambassador Issenali conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to President Lee Jae Myung on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Strategic ties: Kazakh envoy presents credentials to S. Korean President Lee
    Photo source: gov.kz

    The sides noted the high level of the Kazakhstan-Korea enhanced strategic partnership, founded on friendship and mutual support. They reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, and developing cultural and people-to-people ties.

    Strategic ties: Kazakh envoy presents credentials to S. Korean President Lee
    Photo source: gov.kz

    President Lee Jae Myung congratulated the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the official commencement of his diplomatic mission, wished him every success, and expressed his readiness to support the further strengthening of friendly relations and the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries.

    Strategic ties: Kazakh envoy presents credentials to S. Korean President Lee
    Photo source: gov.kz

    Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed decrees appointing new ambassadors to three countries.

     

    Kazakhstan and South Korea Kazakhstan South Korea Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Diplomacy Asia World News
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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