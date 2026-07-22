Strategic ties: Kazakh envoy presents credentials to S. Korean President Lee
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Asset Issenali, presented his credentials to President Lee Jae Myung, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh MFA press service
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At the solemn ceremony, Ambassador Issenali conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to President Lee Jae Myung on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The sides noted the high level of the Kazakhstan-Korea enhanced strategic partnership, founded on friendship and mutual support. They reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, and developing cultural and people-to-people ties.
President Lee Jae Myung congratulated the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the official commencement of his diplomatic mission, wished him every success, and expressed his readiness to support the further strengthening of friendly relations and the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries.
Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed decrees appointing new ambassadors to three countries.