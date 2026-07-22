Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appoints new ambassadors to three countries

According to the decrees signed by President Tokayev, Yeraly Tugzhanov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Alibek Bakayev has been appointed Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, while being relieved of his previous position.

Amangeldy Sainov has been named Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Romania.

The decrees also include the dismissal of several current ambassadors. Beibut Atamkulov has been relieved of his duties as Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Uzbekistan, while Yerlik Ali has been released from his position as ambassador to Romania.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a congratulatory message to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of Belgium’s National Day.