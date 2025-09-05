Roman Sklyar and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller hold talks

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the gas sector, including gas supplies, transit, and processing, as well as expanding infrastructure collaboration.

They placed particular emphasis on enhancing energy security through their long-term partnership.

Sklyar highlighted the strategic nature of the partnership and the importance of a synchronized approach for the sustainable development of energy markets in Central Asia and Eurasia.

In response, Miller reaffirmed Gazprom's interest in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to continue working on mutually beneficial projects and maintaining regular dialogue.

