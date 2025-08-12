300,000 Kazakhstanis to access natural gas this year

According to the Ministry’s press service, efforts are under way across the nation to provide the population with natural gas.

It was noted that over 4,000 km of gas pipelines were constructed and 93 projects implemented in 2024. “77 more projects are slated for completion in 2025, providing up to 300,000 people with access to piped natural gas,” said the Ministry.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan posts a 6.3% GDP growth in January-July 2025.