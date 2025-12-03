Strange hobbies of Gen Z with deep social nature

Hobbydogging: walking an invisible dog

The trend originated in Germany and quickly went viral. Participants go outside with an empty leash and behave as if a real pet is walking next to them: they stop, “praise” the dog and overcome imaginary obstacles.

For some, it is a performance and a way to lift the mood, while for others it is preparation for getting a real pet and a training simulation for communication.

Psychologist Nadezhda Kucheruk explains that hobbydogging is not just a game but a tool for restoring inner balance. Interest in such formats is no coincidence and reflects society’s demand for emotional well-being and unconventional ways of connecting with the world.

“Walking an invisible dog should not be seen as something absurd. There is a deep psychological nature behind it. First, it is a safe way to express emotions and reduce stress. Simulated interaction with a pet provides a sense of support and acceptance. Second, ritualised play helps cope with anxiety: when a person stops as if to praise the dog, the brain receives a signal of safety and switches to a calm mode. In addition, hobbydogging becomes a form of self-expression and exploration of social boundaries, allowing a person to be themselves and not fear the reaction of others.”

A trend for walking invisible dogs has emerged worldwide



Hobbydogging: adherents of this new movement take leashes and walk invisible dogs through parks. Some even climb special slides or try to navigate obstacles.



Quadrobics: running on all fours

According to a recent study, quadrobics is viewed as a new subculture spreading among teenagers and shaping their identity. Imitating four-legged movement functions not only as physical activity but also as a form of self-expression and a way to seek social belonging.

The authors note that participation in quadrobics helps teenagers reduce internal tension, experiment with roles and find group support, especially during identity crises. Social media plays a key role, where visibility and likes increase motivation and engagement.

At the same time, researchers warn of risks such as injuries, excessive identification with an animal persona and possible social isolation. The study therefore highlights the need for dialogue between teenagers, parents and educators to ensure that the subculture remains a safe space for development rather than a source of psychological challenges.

Hobbyhorsing: equestrian sport with stick horses

Hobbyhorsing is a sport in which participants imitate equestrian disciplines, jumping over obstacles and performing maneuvers with a toy horse on a stick. It evolved from a traditional children’s game and was reinterpreted in Finland in the early 2010s. Today hobbyhorsing is popular in many countries, and in Finland it is officially recognized as a sport.

It is a whole culture uniting athletes and craft makers who hand produce hobbyhorses. There are different disciplines similar to real equestrian competitions, including show jumping, dressage and cross country. The passion attracts young people due to its fitness benefits, endurance and coordination training, as well as socialization aspect.

However, the sport faces criticism, with many dismissing it due to its unusual appearance and not taking it seriously, which results in bullying of participants. At the same time, the injury rate in hobbyhorsing is low, and the main problem is not physical risk but public reactions.

Petit Tube: searching for forgotten YouTube videos

A separate digital phenomenon that is gradually gaining attention among young users. Petit Tube is a French website that uses an algorithm to discover and display YouTube videos that have had few or no views. The service helps users uncover unexpected content that would otherwise remain buried deep within the platform.

For some, it feels like a form of digital archaeological exploration and the excitement of a unique discovery. Others view Petit Tube as an anti-algorithm gesture and an attempt to break free from the closed loop of recommendations. This element of randomness and the search for lost videos has sparked a growing hobby: exploring unseen content outside familiar trends.

Photo credit: Petit Tube Screenshot

Resort retreats: a new format of digital detox

A trend of spending time at sanatoriums without social networks has suddenly become fashionable among zoomers. Young people intentionally go on detox programs at health resorts, choosing them instead of beaches, noisy parties and city vacations.

Generation Z is tired of constant digital pressure. Social media, laptop work, information overload, anxiety and burnout push young people to search for a space where they can reset their minds and bodies. A sanatorium is no longer a place for pensioners. For zoomers it is a quiet harbor to restore energy without external noise.

Today, demand for mindfulness is growing. Tags such as #digitaldetox, #slowlife and #worklifebalance are trending. Users share their experiences from sanatoriums on social media, describing treatments, water therapy, sleep and nervous system recovery.

For Gen Z, luxury is not wealth and external status. It is the ability to sleep well, rest without anxiety and maintain work life balance.

Why zoomers choose such hobbies

At first glance, hobbies like hobbydogging, quadrobics, hobbyhorsing, anti-algorithmic digital practices and detox vacations may seem absurd or like an internet whim. However, psychologists point to the deep social nature of these trends.

Nadezhda Kucheruk notes that the hobbies of Gen Z reflect tectonic shifts in world perception: “Today a young person grows up in an era of chronic overload: informational, emotional and digital. Under these conditions, the psyche seeks ways of self-regulation and safe self-expression. Unusual hobbies become tools for restoring internal balance, opportunities to process emotions and find contact with reality and with oneself.”

