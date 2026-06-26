Strait of Hormuz sees highest post-war ship traffic

Data from analytics firm Kpler showed 70 vessels crossing the strait on Wednesday, more than doubling daily traffic compared to earlier in the month.

Before the war, an average of 130 ships passed daily, but crossings fell to 78 on the first day of the war and later dropped by up to 90% below pre-war levels.

Following the June 14 peace agreement between the US and Iran, traffic has steadily rebounded, with supertankers carrying over 11 million barrels of crude oil among Wednesday’s shipments.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi, where the two sides discussed an MOU with Iran, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional stability.