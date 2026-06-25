Rubio reaffirms Gulf partnerships amid US-Iran peace deal

Rubio stated on X that the discussions included President Donald Trump’s memorandum of understanding with Iran and the continued efforts to secure “full and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz,” a strategic waterway for global energy shipments.

Rubio thanked the UAE leadership for its “unparalleled support” and praised the country’s “courage and resilience in the face of Iran’s attacks.” He also reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Emirati security and to the strong partnership between the two countries.

The meeting formed part of Rubio’s Gulf tour, which also included a visit to Kuwait. During his visit to Kuwait City, Rubio highlighted the country’s important role in regional security.

Photo credit: @SecRubio/x.com

“Kuwait is an indispensable partner for regional security and stability,” Rubio wrote on X.

He added that the United States looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas.

Rubio’s remarks underscore Washington’s efforts to deepen relations with key Gulf allies to advance the US-Iran peace deal and ensure the stability of global energy supply routes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing concerns over maritime security.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the first round of negotiations to implement a newly signed memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday, 19 June 2026, had been postponed.