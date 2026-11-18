Strait of Hormuz sees 4th tanker fire in 24 hours
03:20, 18 November 2026
A fourth tanker sustained severe damage after striking a sea mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy says, IRNA reports.
The Navy’s public relations office announced on Tuesday that the vessel was sailing in a prohibited area with its navigation systems switched off when the incident occurred, triggering a fire.
It announced that the tanker is the fourth to be damaged in the area over the past 24 hours.
The Navy stressed that maritime security in the strategic waterway depends on compliance with navigation regulations and coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces, not rhetoric or disinformation.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that three tanker mine strikes were recorded in the Strait of Hormuz.