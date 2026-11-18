The Navy’s public relations office announced on Tuesday that the vessel was sailing in a prohibited area with its navigation systems switched off when the incident occurred, triggering a fire.

It announced that the tanker is the fourth to be damaged in the area over the past 24 hours.

The Navy stressed that maritime security in the strategic waterway depends on compliance with navigation regulations and coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces, not rhetoric or disinformation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that three tanker mine strikes were recorded in the Strait of Hormuz.