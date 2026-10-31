Iran reports three tanker mine strikes in Hormuz; U.S. disputes claims

According to the IRGC Navy, the supertanker struck a mine while traveling along a southern shipping route that Tehran considers unauthorized. The resulting explosion reportedly set the vessel ablaze, forcing its abandonment near the entrance to the strait. Iranian authorities described it as the third tanker to suffer an explosion on Friday while attempting to transit routes not approved by Tehran.

Earlier in the day, the IRGC Navy reported that two other tankers had caught fire after allegedly striking mines in the waterway. It claimed the vessels had disabled their navigation and positioning systems and ignored repeated radio warnings before the incidents. Iranian authorities did not identify the ships, their operators or flag states, and provided no information about the crews. The reported mine strikes have not been independently confirmed.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected Iranian claims that commercial vessels were striking naval mines, maintaining that American forces had cleared all internationally recognized primary transit routes through the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military said those routes remained free of sea mines and continued to be used by commercial shipping.

Oman’s Maritime Security Center reported that the Royal Navy of Oman had evacuated 25 crew members from a Panama-flagged commercial vessel following an attack that caused a fire off the coast of Musandam Governorate. The crew members received medical care following their evacuation. Omani authorities did not identify those responsible for the attack or provide details about the vessel’s condition. It remains unclear whether the incident was connected to any of the tanker fires reported by Iran.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported that a tanker traveling through the Strait of Hormuz was attacked Thursday, approximately 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman. A small boat reportedly approached the vessel and attached two explosive devices to its hull, triggering blasts that caused an engine-room fire and temporarily disabled the tanker. UKMTO subsequently reported that the fire had been extinguished, all crew members were safe and the vessel had resumed its journey. No environmental damage was reported.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global oil and gas shipments and has faced mounting security threats since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. Tehran has repeatedly warned that vessels attempting to cross the waterway without its authorization could face attacks, while Washington maintains that internationally recognized shipping routes remain navigable.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that several oil tankers had caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after reportedly striking naval mines three weeks ago.