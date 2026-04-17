Strait of Hormuz remains fully open during ceasefire - Iran’s FM
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain fully open to commercial vessels for the duration of the ceasefire, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, along the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Araqchi said in a post on his X account.
In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon had agreed to begin a temporary ceasefire. Following the announcement of the ceasefire agreement, Donald Trump shared plans to host the leaders of Israel and Lebanon at the White House for further negotiations.