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    Strait of Hormuz remains fully open during ceasefire - Iran’s FM

    18:19, 17 April 2026

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz would remain fully open to commercial vessels for the duration of the ceasefire, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Iran’s parliament approves closure of Hormuz Strait after US strikes on nuclear sites
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, along the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Araqchi said in a post on his X account.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon had agreed to begin a temporary ceasefire. Following the announcement of the ceasefire agreement, Donald Trump shared plans to host the leaders of Israel and Lebanon at the White House for further negotiations.

    Iran The Strait of Hormuz Lebanon Middle East Middle East situation World News
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    Сафаргалиева Малика
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