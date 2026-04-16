Trump says Israel and Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST."

Trump added he had "directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE."

In a seperate post, Trump said he would invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the White House for what he described as "the first meaningful peace talks" between their countries since 1983.

As stated previously, U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 7 he had agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."