Storms raise flood risk across Kansas and Missouri

The alerts cover several counties across central, east-central, south-central and southeastern Kansas, as well as parts of Missouri.

The NWS warned that thunderstorms developing in a very moist environment could produce rainfall rates of around 2 inches (5 centimeters) per hour in parts of east-central Kansas. Heavy rainfall could cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, streets and other low-lying areas.

Forecast rainfall totals could reach 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) in Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas and parts of Missouri.

The flood watches begin Tuesday afternoon or evening and remain in effect through Wednesday morning, depending on the area. The NWS advised residents in flood-prone locations to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action if flooding develops.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least four people died and more than 600,000 homes and businesses had lost electricity as Cyclone Isaias swept through the southern United States.