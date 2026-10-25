Storm Boelo disrupts UK rail services as winds of 129 km/h forecast

The UK’s national weather service, the Met Office⁠, issued amber warnings for Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and northern England. Gusts of 97–113 km/h are expected across affected areas, potentially reaching 129 km/h in exposed coastal locations.

Forecasters warned that strong winds and heavy rain could damage buildings, uproot trees, disrupt electricity supplies and force road and bridge closures. Air, rail and ferry services could also face cancellations and delays.

According to National Rail, several train operators have reduced services or advised passengers to avoid non-essential journeys.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has cancelled most services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen on Sunday. Avanti West Coast has advised passengers to avoid travelling north of Preston, while TransPennine Express has urged people to travel only if essential.

Greater Anglia also reported major disruption after a fallen tree damaged overhead wires. The operator advised passengers not to travel between Ipswich and Colchester amid severely limited services.

Rail disruption could continue into Monday, October 26, even after weather warnings expire, National Rail said.

Storm Boelo follows Storm Austen, which struck parts of Britain on Friday. The Met Office recorded gusts of 122 km/h at St Mary’s Airport in the Isles of Scilly during the earlier storm.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Storm Goretti swept across Britain and other parts of northern Europe in January, disrupting transport services and leaving thousands of households without electricity.