Storm Goretti batters Northern Europe, cutting power and halting travel

The storm first struck Britain on Thursday before moving eastward into continental Europe. In Germany, where snow blanketed much of the country, the national railway described it as one of the most extreme weather events in recent years.

Power outages across multiple countries

In France, about 380,000 households lost electricity, particularly in Normandy and Brittany. By midday, 60,000 had been reconnected.

A #Fecamp les galets ont envahi les rues proches du front de mer comme ici rue de la Plage. Les agents du service technique sont déjà sur le pont. #tempetegoretti #goretti #Normandie pic.twitter.com/6XPtKyx6xx — Tendance Ouest 76 (@Tendanceouest76) January 9, 2026

France’s state energy company EDF reported that two reactors at the Flamanville nuclear power station were taken offline after a high-voltage line was damaged.

MANCHE : Les réacteurs de la centrale nucléaire de Flamanville ne fournissent plus d’électricité depuis cette nuit après le passage de la tempête #Goretti, annonce EDF.

L’EPR, le réacteur le plus récent et le plus puissant de France, est à l’arrêt, en raison de "la perte d’une… pic.twitter.com/UMKj2o7JRs — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) January 9, 2026

Scotland and central England saw around 60,000 homes affected by outages.

Travel chaos

Winds exceeding 150 kph were recorded in France’s Manche region, with a record 213 kph in Barfleur. Rail operator SNCF suspended services between Paris and Normandy.

Tempête Goretti : trafic SNCF interrompu en Normandie, routes coupées… De nombreux dégâts dans le nord et l’ouest de la France

➡️ https://t.co/mhbmmEblhw pic.twitter.com/pHlTg6nUOQ — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) January 9, 2026

La tempête Goretti nous offre un spectacle presque envoûtant vu de l'espace. Mais c'est sans compter sur la violence des vents qui y font rage, causant d'importants dégâts au sol. Une rafale à 213 km/h a été enregistrée à Barfleur. #tempeteGoretti #Goretti @meteofrance pic.twitter.com/vrE9j5YbhZ — Nico 🌠 (@NTresontani) January 9, 2026

🌪️ Tempête #Goretti – Normandie

Les dégâts sont nombreux après le passage du cœur de la tempête : arbres déracinés, toitures endommagées, infrastructures touchées.

Épisode clairement plus violent que prévu. pic.twitter.com/yH77BTzdHI — StormWatchFR☈ (@Thom_Wx) January 9, 2026

In the Netherlands, flights were canceled as heavy snow returned after a brief lull. Dutch airline KLM cancelled 80 flights to and from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, which had already grounded hundreds earlier in the week.

In Britain’s West Midlands, rail services were suspended as thick snow covered the region, with residents urged to stay home.

Storm Goretti has certainly dumped a lot of snow in the West Midlands. pic.twitter.com/8RAZ8Sun7Z — Vaqar Khan (@vaqarkhan) January 9, 2026

Germany’s Deutsche Bahn halted all long-distance train services in the north. Hamburg Airport cancelled about 40 flights, while a Bundesliga match between St-Pauli and RB Leipzig was postponed. Volkswagen closed its Wolfsburg plant early, with another facility in Emden remaining shut.

Wider impact

In Hungary, the military was deployed to help motorists stranded in snow.

Across the Western Balkans, severe weather has caused widespread disruption since Sunday.

Albania reported one fatality linked to flooding, while in northeast Türkiye, strong winds tore roofs from buildings.

