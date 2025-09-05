Storm alert issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan

Fog is expected to blanket Abai region in the morning and at night.

High wind is forecast roll through Akmola region.

The high fire threat is in effect in Almaty region.

Thunderstorms are expected in Almaty region today with high fire threat in place in the north, west and south of the region.

Fog is set to grip East Kazakhstan and, Pavlodar regions on Friday.

Atyrau region is forecast to brace for thunderstorms, high wind, squalls and hail.

Heavy rains, hail and squalls are to batter West Kazakhstan.

Thunderstorms are to strike Kostanay, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan regions.

Dust storms are expected to sweep through Kyzylorda region.

High wind is also set to sweep through Ulytrau region.

