EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rain, hail and fog to grip Kazakhstan on Thursday

    07:10, 4 September 2025

    Mets issued a weather forecast for 16 regions of Kazakhstan for September 4, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Rain, hail and fog to batter Kazakhstan on Thursday
    Photo credit: pexels.com

    Abai and Pavlodar regions are expected to wake up to foggy streets today.

    Thunderstorms are reported to strike Aktobe, Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Heavy rains are predicted to pound Atyrau region with hail and squalls predicted locally.

    High wind is forecast for Zhambyl region.

    Ground frosts are expected in Karaganda region with mercury reading 2 degrees Celsius.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on September 3. 

    rains Fog Weather in Kazakhstan Wind Regions Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All