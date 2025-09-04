Rain, hail and fog to grip Kazakhstan on Thursday

Abai and Pavlodar regions are expected to wake up to foggy streets today.

Thunderstorms are reported to strike Aktobe, Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Heavy rains are predicted to pound Atyrau region with hail and squalls predicted locally.

High wind is forecast for Zhambyl region.

Ground frosts are expected in Karaganda region with mercury reading 2 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on September 3.