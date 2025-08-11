Storm alert issued for 15 regions of Kazakhstan

Air temperatures are forecast to rise as high as 40 degrees Celsius in Turkistan region and Shymkent city, with a high fire threat is in effect.

Sweltering temperatures are also reported to grip Almaty region.

A high fire remains in effect in Zhetysu, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Abai and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is predicted to blanket North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions in the morning and at night.

Akmola region is set to brace for thunderstorms, hail and high wind.

Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on the weekend.