EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Storm alert issued for 15 regions of Kazakhstan

    07:12, 11 August 2025

    A scorching heat, high wind, thunderstorms and high fire threat are expected to batter Kazakhstan on August 11, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    A boy cools off at a fountain in a park in Madrid, Spain, June 29, 2025. Spain has been hit by a new round of heatwave since Saturday, with temperatures in many regions expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days.
    Photo credit: Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua

    Air temperatures are forecast to rise as high as 40 degrees Celsius in Turkistan region and Shymkent city, with a high fire threat is in effect.

    Sweltering temperatures are also reported to grip Almaty region.

    A high fire remains in effect in Zhetysu, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Abai and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog is predicted to blanket North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions in the morning and at night.

    Akmola region is set to brace for thunderstorms, hail and high wind.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on the weekend. 

    Heat wave Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Wind Hail rains
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All