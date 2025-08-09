Kazakhstan braces for strong winds and fog on August 9

According to the Mets, most of the country will see rain with thunderstorms as atmospheric frontal systems move through. In the east and central regions, heavy rain, hail, and squalls are expected. Strong winds are forecast nationwide, while fog is likely at night and in the morning in the northern, eastern, and central regions.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 40–42°C in Kyzylorda region, 40°C in Turkistan region, 38–40°C in Mangystau region, 35–36°C in Atyrau region, 35–37°C in Almaty and Zhetisu regions, 39°C in Zhambyl region, and 35°C in Aktobe region.

A high fire hazard is forecast for parts of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Ulytau, Zhetisu, and East Kazakhstan regions.

An extreme fire hazard is expected in Turkistan, Mangystau, and parts of Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau, and Abai regions.

