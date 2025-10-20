Heavy rain to batter western Kazakhstan in coming days

Despite partial sunshine and dry conditions, the near-surface air layer will continue to cool rapidly, maintaining below-freezing temperatures during nighttime hours.

Western, northwestern, and southeastern parts will stay under the impact of the leading edge of the cyclone. These regions will brace for predominantly cloudy weather, with some areas to be hit by rain. Heavy rain is expected to batter western parts.

Strong winds are forecast countrywide. Foggy conditions are predicted for northern and eastern regions at night and in the morning.

No sharp changes in temperatures are forecast.