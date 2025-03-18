РУ
Storm alert issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan

07:12, 18 March 2025

High wind, fog and ice-slick are expected to batter Kazakhstan today, Kazinform News Agency reports. 

storm alert
Photo credit: pixabay.com

High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is set to grip Abai region. 

The roads in the Akmola region are forecast to be ice-slick, with fog and high wind predicted for the west and north.

High wind of 17-22 m/s is reported to sweep through Almaty region, 15-20 m/s through East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu regions.

West Kazakhstan is set to brace for rain, snow and rain mixed, fog, high wind and ice-slick.

Fog is expected to blanket Karaganda region today.

It is expected to rain across Kostanay region.

North Kazakhstan is also to face snow and rain, ice-slick, fog, high wind and rain.

Ulytau region is predicted to wake up to foggy streets.

As earlier reported, met service promises above-zero temperatures, precipitation and ice slick in most parts of Kazakhstan in three days coming,

