Storm alert issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan

High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is set to grip Abai region.

The roads in the Akmola region are forecast to be ice-slick, with fog and high wind predicted for the west and north.

High wind of 17-22 m/s is reported to sweep through Almaty region, 15-20 m/s through East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu regions.

West Kazakhstan is set to brace for rain, snow and rain mixed, fog, high wind and ice-slick.

Fog is expected to blanket Karaganda region today.

It is expected to rain across Kostanay region.

North Kazakhstan is also to face snow and rain, ice-slick, fog, high wind and rain.

Ulytau region is predicted to wake up to foggy streets.

As earlier reported, met service promises above-zero temperatures, precipitation and ice slick in most parts of Kazakhstan in three days coming,