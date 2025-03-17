Warm spell to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

Spring-like weather is forecast across Kazakhstan, with warm spell expected in southern areas, while northern regions will see precipitation and icy road conditions.

Rain and snow mixed, fog and black ice are forecast in Kostanay, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Temperatures will be vary from -3°C... +2°C at nights and +4°C+9°C in the daytime.

Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions will see no precipitation, but intense wind up to 20 meters per second as well as dust storms. The mercury will rise to +18…+24°С during daylight hours, and to +5…+12°С at nights.

Turkistan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and Zhetysu regions will enjoy warm weather with temperatures forecast at +20…+25°С in the daytime, and at +4…+9°С at nights.

Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and Abai regions will see precipitation and sometimes foggy conditions, with temperatures varying from +3°С to +8°С in the daytime, and from –10°С to –2°С at nights.

Karaganda and Ulytau regions will enjoy no precipitation. Fog will spread across these two regions, and black ice will form on the roads. Wind speed may increase to 9-14 meters per second. Nighttime temperatures will be at 0-5°С, sometimes dropping to -10°С, and daytime temperatures will rise to +10°С.

Shymkent residents will also enjoy warm weather in the nearest three days: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed at 3-8 meters per second, nighttime temperatures at +4…+9°С, and daytime temperatures at +20…+27°С.