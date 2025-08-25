Storm alert is in place throughout Kazakhstan

Fog is expected in the morning and at night in Akmola region.

The high fire threat is in effect in Almaty region on August 25-29.

Dust storms are forecast to sweep through Turkistan region. The fire threat remains high in the region.

The high fire threat is in effect in Zhetysu, Ulytau, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions.

Heavy downpours are reported to pound West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions with hail and squalls predicted locally.

Thunderstorms are expected to strike East Kazakhstan.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for dust storms on Monday.

Fog is reported to blanket Pavlodar, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan locally.

Earlier Kazinform reported on the weather forecast for Saturday.