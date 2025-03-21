Storm alert in effect throughout Kazakhstan

Rain and snow, ice-slick and ground blizzard are forecast for Astana today.

Rain is expected today in Abai region accompanied by high wind up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

Abai region is expected to brace for rain and snow.

Snow and rain, ground blizzard, fog, high wind and ice-slick are set to grip Akmola region.

High wind is to sweep through Almaty region’s mountainous districts, Zhambyl, and Zhetysu regions.

It is forecast to rain across East Kazakhstan.

Fog is to blanket West Kazakhstan.

Snow and rain, ice-slick and fog are expected in Kostanay region.

Earlier Kazhydromet reported what the weather would be like on March 20.