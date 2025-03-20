РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

Rain, fog and ice-slick in store for Kazakhstan

07:13, 20 March 2025

Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan on March 20, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Fog
Photo credit: Kazinform

It is expected to rain in the country’s southwest, northwest, and north.

Weather without precipitation is forecast to settle in the west, south, and east.

The west, north and central part of Kazakhstan are reported to brace for fog, while ice-slick is expected in the north.

Earlier it was reported what the weather would be like on March 19. 

Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Fog rains wind Kazhydromet Black ice
editor-translator
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
Автор
Most popular
See All