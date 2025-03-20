Rain, fog and ice-slick in store for Kazakhstan
07:13, 20 March 2025
Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan on March 20, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It is expected to rain in the country’s southwest, northwest, and north.
Weather without precipitation is forecast to settle in the west, south, and east.
The west, north and central part of Kazakhstan are reported to brace for fog, while ice-slick is expected in the north.
