Storm alert in effect throughout Kazakhstan

Snow, ground blizzards, ice-slick, fog and high wind up to 20 m/s are forecast for several regions today.

Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Almaty region are set to brace for fog and icy roads.

Snow and snowstorms, fog, high wind are to grip Abai region.

Snow, snowstorms and fog are to batter Akmola, Aktobe region.

Atyrau region is to face snow and snowstorms.

Snow, snow storms and fog are to batter Akmola, Aktobe, Pavlodar and Mangistau regions.

Atyrau, Zhambyl, Zhetysu regions are to face snow and snowstorms.

Snow and ground blizzards are forecast for West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau regions.

